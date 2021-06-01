Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.57 million and $125,577.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00293382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.01029633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,196,810 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.