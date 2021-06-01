Cryptopay 1-Day Volume Hits $399.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $399.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00082933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.01015792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.64 or 0.09803809 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

