CryptoPing Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $31.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00300270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00190957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.01001389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

