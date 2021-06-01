CryptoSoul Achieves Market Cap of $246,314.40 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $246,314.40 and approximately $1,828.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00281209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002436 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 304,284,484 coins and its circulating supply is 298,191,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

