CryptoTask Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $504,982.72 and $167,080.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00295624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00188928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.74 or 0.00990707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00031355 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,770 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

