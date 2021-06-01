CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 84.6% higher against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $299,271.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

