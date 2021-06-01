CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CSP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $44.82 million, a PE ratio of 510.50 and a beta of 1.78. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.