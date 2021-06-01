CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 490.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,860. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.73.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

