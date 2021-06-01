Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 821.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 56,716 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,033 shares of company stock worth $5,839,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

