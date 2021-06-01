Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.