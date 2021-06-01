Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,718 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,718 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.