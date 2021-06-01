Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

