CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CUMMIES) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $759,363.00

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a total market capitalization of $68.25 million and $759,363.00 worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00300270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00190957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.01001389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CUMROCKET CRYPTO

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

