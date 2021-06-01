Cumulus Media (CMLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2021 – Cumulus Media had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/24/2021 – Cumulus Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/19/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/17/2021 – Cumulus Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/12/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/6/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

4/20/2021 – Cumulus Media had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

CMLS opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $224.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

