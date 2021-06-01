Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Tops $14.85 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00005831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 86,534,171.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,073,161 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

