CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.29. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CURI. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.