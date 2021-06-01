Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.95 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $702.09 million and approximately $183.02 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00005383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00082933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.01015792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.64 or 0.09803809 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,512,266,360 coins and its circulating supply is 359,518,047 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

