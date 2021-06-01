Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

NYSE:CWK opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,833,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

