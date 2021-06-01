CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Tops $0.0002

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $293,226.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00492982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.