CUTcoin Hits Market Cap of $22.09 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $1,517.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00073649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048618 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00277470 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00043188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008529 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,142,630 coins and its circulating supply is 138,142,630 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.