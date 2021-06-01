cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Cap of $60.83 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $60.83 million and $120,731.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $6,083.43 or 0.16687528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.47 or 0.01005270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.29 or 0.09700438 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.