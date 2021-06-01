CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Reaches $12.21 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $4.26 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00074291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00496723 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,412.91 or 0.99884635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00086301 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011486 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

