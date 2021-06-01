D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $10.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

DHI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,189. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

