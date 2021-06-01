DA Davidson Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $350.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Shares of COST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.41. 18,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.37 and its 200 day moving average is $363.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

