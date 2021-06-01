DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.65 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $54.65 million and approximately $365,331.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.91 or 0.01018085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.28 or 0.09760720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091702 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,283,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

