Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 16,474 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.38. 65,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,759. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

