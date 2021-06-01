Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.30. 185,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.