Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 34.1% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.39. The stock had a trading volume of 232,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day moving average is $226.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

