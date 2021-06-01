Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $166.58. 271,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,269,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $504.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

