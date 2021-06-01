Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.33 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 199,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 376,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

