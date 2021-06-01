Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.94 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.08 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

