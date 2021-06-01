Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,902 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 138,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,690. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

