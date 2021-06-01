Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $184.71. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

