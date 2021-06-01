Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 90,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,735. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

