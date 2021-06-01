Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 39,188 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Mercury General worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MCY. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,298. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.