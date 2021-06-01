Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,979. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

