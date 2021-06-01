Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.98. 87,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,970. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

