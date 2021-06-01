Dakota Wealth Management Sells 12,251 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 696,747 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

