Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,814 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 318,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,399. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average of $170.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

