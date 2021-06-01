Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,202 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.39. 15,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

