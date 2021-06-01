Dakota Wealth Management Sells 22,710 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

