Dakota Wealth Management Sells 24,408 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 24,408 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,395. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $193.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

