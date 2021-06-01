Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,337 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 472,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 215,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.77 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,395 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.