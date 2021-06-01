Dakota Wealth Management Sells 571 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.70. 5,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.69. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.92 and a 1-year high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

