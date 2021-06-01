Dakota Wealth Management Sells 7,669 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average of $220.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

