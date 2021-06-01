Dakota Wealth Management Sells 9,595 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 764,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,299,496. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

