Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,775,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

