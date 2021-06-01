Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,116. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

