Dash One Day Volume Hits $524.01 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Dash has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $186.67 or 0.00515147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $524.01 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004523 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.06 or 0.01349666 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,162,009 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

