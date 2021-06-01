Databroker Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $2,996.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.01020136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.80 or 0.09780651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091709 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

